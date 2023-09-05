Police begins investigations on Kano young officer’s death amid protests

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has setup a seven-man panel of Inquiry to investigate circumstances surrounding death of a promising young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State.

Egbetokun gave the panel head by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi, four days to concluded the investigations on the case.

The IGP inaugurated the panel amid protest from his fellow cadets who alleged that death of Jika, the son of Senator Haliru Jika and former chairman of the House of Representatives’ committee on police, could have been prevented if the academy had been proactive to young officer’s welfare.

Panel on Jika’s death was to have been setup barely four after the young officer, who hailed from Adamawa State, passed on at the Academy’s health facility.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the committe inauguration on Tuesday, disclosed that the IGP extends his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and relations of Sulaiman Jika and the academy community, during this trying time.

According to him, the IGP assured that he is deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case.

Other members of the panel include the AIG Training and Development, AIG Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+); CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IGP, ACP Idris Abubakar”.

The tragic death of Adamawa young officer has sparked outcry on the running of police academy, and the treatment of cadets.

Some cadets and staff alleged that Jika’s death was caused by the negligence of the academy’s medical staff.

According to them, POLAC failed to take swift action when Jika, a cadet from the Department of Computer Science, complained of deteriorating health.

And they pointedly accused POLAC’s Commandant, AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar of highhandedness in administering the Academy.

According to them, cadets with health challenges are often scared to seek medical attention at the academy’s clinic because they fear they’ll not receive appropriate treatment, and they could also get dismissed from the academy..

Meanwhile, POLAC authorities say the the cadet passed on after a brief illness.

This was contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Hussain Suleman on behalf of the Commandant of the academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar.

He said that Jika, a cadet from the Department of Computer Science and native of Adamawa State, came down with an ailment, was treated and discharged at the academy’s clinic before he was admitted for the second time on the fateful Saturday where he eventually passed out.

“On 29th August, 2023, he sought medical attention at the Academy Clinic due to an ailment. Following a diligent course of treatment and his gradual recovery, he was certified fit and discharged by the Medical Doctor on call the next day, and tasked to return at regular intervals for checks which he adhered to.

“However, fate took an unforeseen turn. On 2nd September 2023, he was once again admitted to the clinic for further examination and care following a complaint of restlessness. Though his vitals were normal upon examination and all necessary medical steps were taken, we regrettably report his untimely passing.

“The Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar, extends his deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and loved ones of Cadet Sulaiman Jika.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of profound sorrow. May God Almighty grant them the strength and resilience to bear this heavy loss,” he said in the statement.

