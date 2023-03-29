Police begins investigation on Portable’s comments during attempted arrest in Lagos

The Nigerian Police has commenced investigations Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable, for hurling insults its officers and series of criminal acts leveled against by members of the public.

It said that the singer would be prosecuted in accordance with the law

if the allegations of crime against him by its Policemen and members of the public were discovered to be true.

The police disclosed this while condemning Portable’s action while resisting arrest from men of the force who stormed his wine bar in Lagos State.

In the video, the singer was seen challenging the authority of the policemen as they tried to whisk him away from the premises.

In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday, the police stressed that it would not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers across the country.

According to the statement, “The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offense.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society”.

