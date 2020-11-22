Police begins investigation on Nasarawa APC chairman’s death

The Nigerian Police has disclosed that an investigation has been launched into the killing of Nasarawa State All progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, Philips Shekwo, hours after his lifeless body was found few meters away from his house.

It said that the incident appears more like an assassination rather than kidnapping, assuring Nigerians that the perpetrators would be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

The state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, who disclosed the development to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital, added that all resources would be committed to the case.

Shekwo was seized from his residence yesterday night by gunmen and was found dead hours after the abduction with bullet wounds.

Longe said: “We have taken him to the morgue for autopsy,” Longe said. “And apart from that, we have constituted a team of homicide investigators.

“We are going to, by the grace of God, do a thorough, professional investigation that will unravel whatsoever led to the death. We will mobilise the superstructure and the substructure. And even the IG has promised that he will assist us.”

The APC chairman death came days after district head of Gidan Zaki village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Haruna Kuye, and his son were killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Also last week, three members of the Kaduna State Vigilante Service were killed by bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.