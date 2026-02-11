Police begins investigation on Benue varsity student’s death

The police have begun investigation into the death of a student of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, JOSTUM, in Makurdi.

The body of the student was found prompting the state’s Police command to commence investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the the student’s death.

The security agency informed that his body was found by residents in Ujam village, a community close to the institution.

The incident has reportedly sent shockwaves through the university community and neighboring residents.

As of the time of reporting, the identity of the deceased had not been officially confirmed.

Residents and students who may recognize the deceased or have information relevant to the investigation have been urged to contact law enforcement to assist in identifying the victim and notifying family members.

The university management is expected to work closely with security agencies and provide updates as investigations continue.