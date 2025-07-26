Police begins investigation on Anambra businessman’s murder

The Anambra State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the controversial death of one Okechukwu Akaneme, a businessman and former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce.

Akaneme reportedly died on July 10, 2025, from injuries allegedly sustained during an enforcement operation by the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) on October 11, 2024.

The operation, which allegedly included the presence of armed police officers, was aimed at enforcing waste management compliance within Onitsha metropolis.

According to widespread reports circulating on social media and in the local press, Akaneme suffered spinal injuries during the operation, which severely impacted his health and mobility. Sources close to the family claim that the injuries were life-threatening and ultimately led to his death nearly nine months later.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the Command was aware of the allegations and has reopened the case to establish the facts behind the incident.

“The Command expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Mr. Akaneme and recognizes his significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Anambra State,” the statement read in part.

It further disclosed that while an internal inquiry had been initiated shortly after the October 2024 incident, new developments surrounding Akaneme’s death have prompted the Command to direct the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, to conduct a thorough review of the case file.

“Preliminary findings at the time suggested that the actions of some individuals involved in the enforcement fell outside the standard procedures expected of law enforcement officers,” the statement noted.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has assured the public of the Command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice. He emphasized that no officer of the Nigeria Police Force is above the law and that any personnel found culpable will face appropriate sanctions.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to the protection of human rights and the rule of law. We will leave no stone unturned in our effort to uncover the truth in this matter,” Orutugu stated.

The police also indicated ongoing communication with relevant state agencies, including ASWAMA, to ensure full cooperation as investigations progress.