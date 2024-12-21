Police begins investigation on Abuja, Anambra stampede

Following the stampedes recorded in Federal Capital Territory Abuja and Anambra State, the Nigerian Police has commenced investigations to unravel circumstances surrounding the incidents and possibly prosecute the organisers of the palliative programmes for the Yuletide in both states.

Meanwhile the police has urged politicians and non-governmental organizations to setup structured and effective safety approach before embarking on aid distribution in communities for vulnerable members of the public.

This came after over 29 peoples were said to have died in the FCT and Anambra State while trying to obtain palliatives to cushion the economic effects on costs of food and others in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed this on Saturday while commiserating with families of the deceased victims in both states.

Egbetokun, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that Commissioners of the affected states have been mandated to carry out thorough investigations into these incidences for further legal actions.

According to the statement, This trend is worrisome and calls for urgent concerns to save the lives of citizens of this country, especially the vulnerable youths and the elderly.

This warning follows a series of tragic incidents that highlight the urgent need for a more structured and effective approach to delivering aid to vulnerable communities and members of the public in general.

The IGP emphasized the dangers posed to public safety during these unorganized distributions and funfairs set up by groups, individuals and NGOs, including the potential for stampedes and other incidents that could endanger lives.

The lack of a well-defined plan for distributing palliatives has resulted in chaos, leading to long lines and unnecessary confrontations among citizens seeking assistance.

In light of these developments, the IGP has called on government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organized framework for distributing palliatives.

The IGP has hereby warned groups and organizers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part is criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In addition, the IGP has encouraged the general public who would want to benefit from such distributions to tread with caution, prioritizing their safety, to avoid unforeseen calamities.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at creating a safer and more structured environment for aid distribution in our communities. Collaborating with relevant stakeholders, the Force aims to prevent future tragedies and ensure such processes are seamless.