Police begins investigation into N22m bitcoin extortion by personnel

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered discreet investigation into involvement of the force personnel in extorting two youths to the tune of N22m worth of bitcoin at gunpoint in Lagos State.

Aside from ordering the investigation, the police boss has also summoned the said officers fingered in the case to to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, for questioning.

As gathered the officers involved in the alleged extortion was attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Alagbon, Lagos.

Confirming the IGP’s directive through a statement on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said that the IGP panel would be headed by DCP Olaolu Adegbite of the Force Intelligence Bureau.

This, he said, would ensure the police force carry out a discreet and transparent investigation into the allegations against the officers.

According to him, the police boss ordered a probe of the allegations of professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion made against a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nwawe Cordelia, and others at the FCID, Alagbon.

Furthermore, he assured Nigerians that any officer found wanting would be visited with the full wrath of the law, and that justice would not only be done but would be seen to have been done.

“This development has become imperative following the report making the rounds in the media alleging the involvement of the officers in the extortion of Twenty-Two Million Naira worth of Bitcoin from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo at gunpoint on July 14, 2021 while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State,” the statement partly read.

“The Force advises any member of the public who has had similar experiences of high-handedness or extortion by the officers in question, her team or any other officer at the FCID Alagbon to come forward with detailed information to enable the panel achieve a wholistic investigation,” the statement said.

