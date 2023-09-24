Police begins illegal firearms recovery across Delta

As part of efforts to tame proliferation of firearms and ammunition, the Delta Police Command has asked members of public possessing illegal and prohibited firearms to tender such items to any nearby station, Area Command or the state headquarters.

The command noted that the move was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, to remove illegal arms and ammunition from circulation across the country.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta command, CP Wale Abass, assured all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons that a wilful submission of such illegally possessed weapons to police will attract any sanctions.

This is aimed at reducing the number of guns in circulation across the state, and also to stop firearms from getting into the wrong hands and being used by offenders to commit crimes on our streets or anywhere else in the country, hence keeping the State safe for all.

The CP, on Sunday, stressed that the command has commenced an exercise to mop up all illegal and prohibited firearms in circulation across the state; noting that those who take advantage of this opportunity will not face any sanction, arrest, or harassment.

He, however, warned that perpetrators who refuse to render their arms will not be spared and will be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught. Hence anyone found in possession of a firearm of any type – be it a pistol, rifle, air weapon, or imitation (i.e. locally made guns, dummy guns, etc), shall be arrested and prosecuted for unlawful possession of firearm.

Abass, in a statement released by the command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, urged the residents to report all suspicious firearms-related activities to their local police stations. They can also report through the Police Public Relations Office for prompt response and action while assuring that the identities of informants will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

