Police begins ex-pension boss extradition from Niger Rep.

The Nigerian Police has concluded plans to extradite former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Maina, from the Niger Republic, to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

It said that Maina was currently under a detention facility in Niamey and would be brought back to Nigeria after the completion of the extradition processes.

Through a statement from Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, the police assured Nigerians that there would be no hiding place for any suspect, irrespective of their status.

“Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

“Abdulrashid Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterpart. He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.

“The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed”, it added.