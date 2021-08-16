Police begins aerial search for Ondo travellers’ murderers across Plateau

As part of the effort to arrests perpetrators of the attack on travellers from Ondo State in Plateau State, the Nigerian Police has commenced aerial surveillance across the state to aid quick arrests of the perpetrators of the actions.

Aside from that, the law enforcement agency has arrested and detained no fewer than 13 additional suspected murderers of the travellers, increasing the number of suspects under detention to 33 people.

These came barely two days after irate youths and other residents of Jos, Plateau state capital and its environ attacked a convoy that was conveying Muslims from Ondo State that were returning from an Islamic programme in Bauchi state, killing over 20 of them.

Approval of air raids across the state was ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, on Monday, after deploying additional operational assets including a Police Surveillance Helicopter to complement the ground operations.

Baba also deployed two Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State, in order to boost the confidence of the people after the heinous attacks.

“The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the ground troops”, he added.

The Police boss, through a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, assured Nigerians that the law enforcement agency was committed to restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

In order to quickly restore law and order, 13 additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 33.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi Lemu, was already on the ground in Plateau, coordinating Police investigative, operational and peace-building response.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

