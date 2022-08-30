Police begin investigations on Ebonyi PDP guber candidate aide’s murder

The Police Command in Ebonyi has began investigation on murder incident that claimed lives of three persons, including a bodyguard of PDP Governorship Candidate, IfeanyiChukuma Odii, for the 2023 polls.

The killings was said to have occurred at Galaxy Hotel, Isu Community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the Police Command, Chris Anyanwu said in a statement in Abakaliki on Tuesday that the Homicide Unit of its Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department had embarked on investigation of the incident.

According to Anyanwu, the investigation will enable the command to ascertain the root cause of the shootings and killings.

He explained that among the three people killed were: Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, the proprietor of the hotel, Henry Chukwu, 43-year old man, purported to be a bouncer to Odii, PDP Candidate in Ebonyi and Alexander Okorie, 52 years native of Uhuoke Amanator Isu were also involved.

The spokesperson stated that police recovered 11 shells of expended AK47 ammunition from the scene of the killings.

He further urged the general public to assist the men of the Nigeria Police Force with reliable information that could help to unravel the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

