Police beefs up security around Osun LGs ahead workers’ resumption

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commended the Osun state chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) over its resolution to resume work on the 5th of January, calling the decision “patriotic and people – oriented”

Adeleke said the resolve of the workers to resume work affirms the sensitivity of the labour movement to the yearnings and aspirations of the people, expressing optimism that January 5th will mark a new beginning for activated services and social deliveries to people at the grassroots.

In a statement released on Saturday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he described as “positive development for grassroots governance”, he added that local governance is the best way to reach the residents and citizens of any state noted further that the labour leaders have demonstrated faith in responsible leadership even as he commended the police authorities for its recent decision to enforce law and order at the various council secretariats.

“As much as I’m commending the NULGE leadership, I must also appreciate the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 11 and the Osun state Commissioner of Police for their commitment to provide security cover for lawful resumption of activities at the various council secretariats.

“The police command has acted responsibly to prevent anarchy and violence being plotted by some elements. The prompt action of the police has nipped in the bud any untoward happening across our secretariats. We hope to see the Command following through its directive against the evil plot to disrupt workers’ resumption of duty.

“Our government is not opposed to local government autonomy. The presidential decision on local autonomy has good intentions of devolving good governance to the local level. We support it. What we however advocate is that rule of law and due process must never be sacrificed on the altar of political shenanigans.

“The constitution and the laws on the local government system must be complied with in financial, administrative and other matters. The rightfully elected leadership of the local government should also not be denied their legitimate rights to exercise their mandate. This has been our position.

“We welcome the workers’ resumption of duties. We commend the police and other security agencies for keeping our state peaceful. Only under harmonious conditions can the dividends of democracy be sufficiently delivered. We need peace, unity and adherence to democratic principles”, the governor posited.