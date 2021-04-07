Police beefs up security around correctional centers across Lagos

Following recent attacks on national assets including security agencies’ facilities in Imo State, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed an additional tactical team, particularly mobile policemen to strengthen security formations across correctional centers and police facilities in the state.

He explained the move followed a thorough review of the state’s police command strategies towards forestalling any form of attacks across the state in sustaining peace being enjoyed by all and sundry.

Odumosu said that the deployment of the special tactical team became imperative in line with the command’s commitment to protecting Lagosians’ lives and property from unexpected attacks or acts of terrorism.

He added that that before the deployment, Area Commanders, Mobile Police Commanders, and Commanders of the Tactical Operational Units of the command deliberated and review the force operational strategies.

Through a statement on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police boss said that the command top officers engaged in an interactive session to assess and brainstorm on having better security structures in the state and to prevent any attacks on police formations, correctional centre and vulnerable places within Lagos State.

He listed officers at the Tuesday meeting to include the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Operations, Administration and State CID, Panti respectively, the fourteen (14) Area Commanders, Police Mobile Force Commanders, Commanders of Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, Commanders of the Special Squad and Strike Team and State Intelligence Bureau of the command.

“The meeting agreed on many strategies to be adopted including robust intelligence gathering, surveillance, sectorising the state for easy policing, constant patrol and deployment of personnel to strategic places and multi-agency collaboration amongst others.

“The police boss gave clear directives to the full implementation and enforcement of the strategies emplaced to achieve the goals of effective security of the state generally,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner played host to the Controller of Correctional Service Lagos State, Francis Adebisi, in his Ikeja office on Wednesday in furtherance of his plans to forestall any form of attacks in the state.

Odumosu while deliberating on securing major correctional centres in the state during his meeting with Adebisi, promised to sustain the deployment of police mobile men to the correctional facilities in the state.

The police boss also promised to partner with the correctional service and other stakeholders to improve the Criminal Justice System in Lagos State.

On his part, Adebisi commended the efforts of Odumosu on providing adequate security for all and sundry and promoting sustainable synergy amongst security agencies in the state. He further eulogized the police boss for his sterling leadership qualities in piloting the affairs of the police command.