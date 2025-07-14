Police beefs up security around Buhari’s house ahead burial

Armed policemen have taken over the Kaduna residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, intensifying security ahead of his scheduled burial.

The atmosphere around the residence remained noticeably calm, with no visible presence of mourners or sympathisers.

Only uniformed officers were stationed at strategic entry and exit points, maintaining surveillance and controlling access to the premises.



“There’s no crowd at the moment. It’s quiet here, and only the police are visible, watching over the area,” a resident familiar with the situation told The Guild.

Buhari was reported to have passed away in the United Kingdom, just days after leaving Nigeria for medical treatment.

The former president had relocated to Kaduna on February 27, 2024—nearly two years after leaving office, leaving behind his ancestral home in Daura.

It was from his Kaduna residence that Buhari departed for London on what sources described as a routine medical trip.

“It wasn’t supposed to be a big deal. Just a routine trip. No one expected it to end this way,” a guest previously said during a broadcast interview.

As preparations for his burial continue, authorities have urged the public to remain calm and assured that more information will be provided as necessary.

The heightened security presence in Kaduna underscores the significance of the moment and the importance of maintaining order during this period of national mourning.