Police beefs up security ahead cultists anniversary, clash in Ogun

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Ogun State Command, has disclosed that it has beefed up security around the state and its environs and that all formations have been alerted of plots by unlawful cult groups planning to engage in supremacy battle thereby destroying properties and disturb public peace in Ogun.

It explained that it has placed its tactical squads comprising SWAT, Anti-Cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the DPOs and Area Commanders on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state during the planned anniversary celebration.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the security beef-up followed intelligence reports that the cultists were planning to mark what they called ‘7/7’ on Wednesday, being 7th of July, 2021.

Through a statement on Monday, the spokesperson noted that the intel report also has it that the planned anniversary may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties if allowed to hold without security agents on standby to uphold law and order.

He reiterated the state’s commissioner of Police’s commitment to ensure the full weight of the law is applied on members of any unlawful societies who intend to use public places to perpetrate evil, loot, kill, and destroyed the property of law-abiding citizens.

To prevent a breakdown of law and order, the police spokesman warned those he described as having such devilish intentions to have a rethink and retrace their steps, noting that such a move would be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

According to the police spokesman, security operatives will not fold their arms while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.

“The command appealed to parents and guardians to warn their wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering on, before and after the said date to prevent Had-I-Know situation. Also, hoteliers should not allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering, as owners of such facilities will be liable for prosecutions,” the statement said.

While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation, and molestation, Oyeyemi reiterated the commitment of the police to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoying by the good people of the state.

