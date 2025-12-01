Police beefs up security around schools in Yobe

The Yobe commissioner of police (CP), Emmanuel Ado, has ordered the deployment of police personnel in schools, critical infrastructure and communities across the state, as part of measures to foil any possible bandit attacks in the state.

Ado issued the directive at a strategic security conference with sectional heads in line with the vision and reform initiatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at strengthening and repositioning the police to confront emerging security threats.

This is contained in a statement by the state police spokesperson, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim noted that the conference followed a recent closure of all boarding schools by the state government as a proactive measure against insurgency.

“During the briefing, the Commissioner of Police issued operational directives for immediate deployment of enhanced security strategies around schools, public infrastructures, and communities across the state.

“He charged DPOs and tactical commanders to develop robust action plans and engage more closely with community leaders, vigilante groups, and neighbourhood watch to ensure an inclusive and secure environment.

“He ordered the strengthening of visibility policing, intensive patrols, night detachments, and rapid-response tactics to ensure swift intervention against any threat of kidnapping, insurgency, or criminal syndicates,” the spokesperson said.

He, however, said that these could be better achieved through inter-agency collaboration, early-warning and intelligence-sharing mechanisms and the activation of community-driven security structures.

Abdulkarim reassured the command’s determination and commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens in and around school environments.

“The commissioner, therefore, calls on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to continue supporting security agencies with timely information to sustain peace and stability across the state,” he said.