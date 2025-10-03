Police beef up security ahead Anambra new yam festival

Due to credible intelligence about potential disturbances, the Anambra State Police Command has heightened security measures across communities in the state as the annual New Yam Festival reaches its peak.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed Divisional Police Officers, Area Commanders, and tactical teams to intensify visibility policing, patrols, and intelligence gathering in their jurisdictions.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command said it had received credible intelligence suggesting attempts by certain individuals and groups to stage parallel events and undermine community leadership during the festivities.

According to the Command, the move aims to forestall violence, safeguard community traditions, and ensure a peaceful celebration before, during, and after the festival.

“Any attempt to disrespect or undermine community or government-recognised leadership during the New Yam Festival will not be tolerated. Offenders will face the full weight of the law,” it warned.

While congratulating Ndi Anambra on the cultural significance of the New Yam Festival, the enforcement agency urged residents to cooperate with security operatives, obey constituted authority, and report suspicious movements within their communities.

The Command further reassured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property while joining the people of Anambra in celebrating a peaceful and joyous festival.