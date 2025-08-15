Police bans vigilantes from polling units during Kano bye-election

The Kano State Police Command has barred vigilante groups and other state-backed security outfits from operating at polling units across the three local government areas where Saturday’s bye-election will be held.

According to the police, the measure is aimed at ensuring that voters cast their ballots in a free and intimidation-free atmosphere. Only accredited election officials, party agents, and eligible voters will be allowed within the voting premises.

Items such as weapons, political party-branded clothing, and loitering near polling stations are also strictly prohibited.

The directive is part of a broader set of security measures announced by the Command ahead of the re-run and bye-elections in Ghari, Tsanyawa, Bagwai, and Shanono local government areas.

The Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Bakori on Friday, stated that the restrictions, which take effect from midnight Friday until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, include a ban on vehicular movement—motorcycles and tricycles included, except for essential services.

“This action is to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process,” Bakori said, adding that all security personnel deployed for the exercise will maintain professional conduct and political neutrality.

The police also confirmed that personnel of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) will be excluded from election venues, along with vigilante groups, to avoid any perception of bias or undue influence.

Residents are urged to cooperate with security operatives and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.