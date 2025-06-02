Police bans unregistered taxis, parks across Gombe metropolis

In a determined effort to enhance security and enforce traffic regulations, the Gombe Police Command has banned unregistered taxi services and unauthorized motor parks within the state capital, specifically targeting areas such as the popular Dadin Kowa Motor Park.

Following the ban, the police emphasized that the only officially designated site for commercial passenger transport operations in the metropolis is the Ibrahim Hassan Dan-Kwambo Motor Park.

The police further disclosed that any taxi not bearing the designated color or lacking official identification would be considered illegal.

This new directive, announced by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, on Monday, aims to streamline transport operations, reduce criminal activities linked to unregulated vehicles, and ensure the safety of commuters.

“Any individual or group found engaging in illegal loading or unloading of passengers at unauthorized locations or operating unauthorized taxi services will face strict legal consequences.

This includes arrest, prosecution, and possible impoundment of vehicles. For your safety, do not patronize vehicles at unauthorized locations or taxi cabs without the prescribed paint,” Abdullahi warned.

Furthermore, the he disclosed that security operatives and other relevant enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the new directive and take swift action against violators.