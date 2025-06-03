Police bans procession during Eid celebration in Kano

To prevent possible clashes between supporters of both Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, the Kano Police Command has banned processions and any public celebrations during the Eid-El-Kabir season across the state.

The police stated that the ban placed on Durbar and other public gathering aside the Eid prayer were made over reports of possible clashes between residents that were loyal to the traditional rulers, a development that could pose threat to public safety.

While announcing the ban, the police reiterated a previously ban on Durbar processions during Eid-El-Fitr, referencing credible intelligence that suggested that certain individuals planned to exploit the cultural event to incite chaos within the state.

According to the Command, similar threats remain, prompting the continuation of the ban during Eid-El-Kabir celebration across Kano metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, in a press release issued on Tuesday, announced that robust security arrangements have been made to guarantee a peaceful and orderly Eid celebration across the state.

“This decision was reached after consultations with security stakeholders, based on intelligence reports indicating that certain groups planned to use Durbar festivities to instigate violence and unrest.

“Worshippers are advised to be law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully, as security operatives are fully prepared to protect lives and property,” the statement read.

To maintain order, the Command issued a list of prohibited activities during the festive period, including: No horse or animal riding (Kilisa), No car racing or dangerous driving, No illegal possession or display of weapons and No carrying of items likely to cause panic or suspicion.

Furthermore, parents and guardians are also urged to warn their children and dependents against engaging in any disruptive behaviour, as the police have vowed to strictly enforce all security measures.

The Command further appealed to citizens to avoid any actions that may threaten peace and public safety. It also encouraged residents to pray for the continued stability of Kano State and the country as a whole.

In a show of sympathy, the police expressed condolences to the families of Kano athletes who tragically died in a recent road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival.