Police bans night riding for Gombe motorcyclists

Citing the rising use of motorcycles as getaway tools by criminals, the Gombe Police has introduced a night ban on motorcycle operations across the state.

Under the new directive, motorcycles are now prohibited from operating between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily.

In addition to this, riders are restricted to carrying only one passenger, and the installation of loud, truck-like horns on motorcycles has also been outlawed.

In a statement released by the Gombe Police, these measures are part of broader efforts to curb insecurity and prevent crimes often facilitated by motorcycles. The police emphasized that the ban was crucial to improving public safety.

“Motorcycles have become a tool for criminals to escape quickly after committing crimes, and these new restrictions are aimed at making the state safer for everyone,” the statement read.

Beyond motorcycle restrictions, the police have also introduced a ban on the public display of dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives, daggers, and clubs during festivals, ceremonies, or any large gatherings.

This move follows an uptick in street violence involving local gangs known as Kalare, who are notorious for causing disruptions during social events.

Commissioner of Police Bello Yahaya explained that the decision to ban such weapons was directly linked to the increasing violence at public gatherings.

“These weapons are often used to intimidate, injure, or even kill. We’ve seen how quickly things can spiral out of control during celebrations when weapons are involved,” he noted.

Yahaya further clarified that the restrictions were not meant to hinder celebrations, but to ensure that everyone can return home safely.

“This isn’t about stopping people from celebrating; it’s about making sure everyone gets home safely,” he stressed.

The Commissioner also emphasized that the new laws apply to everyone, with strict enforcement to follow. “No one is above the law,” he said.

As part of the effort to ensure compliance, all police divisions across the state have been directed to enforce these directives without exception. Violators will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Command also appealed to traditional rulers, community elders, parents, and motorcycle union leaders to assist in educating the public about the new regulations.

In addition, residents were encouraged to report any suspicious activities or breaches of the new laws through the following emergency numbers: 08150567771, 09036435359, and 07038793973.

The Gombe State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents, warning that anyone found threatening public peace would face the full force of the law.