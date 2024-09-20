Police bans movements in Edo, Kwara ahead guber, council polls

Ahead of the gubernatorial and council elections in Edo and Kwara States, the Nigerian Police has ordered restrictions on all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation across the states.

It noted that exceptions will be made for essential service providers, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders.

Vehicular movements in Edo state have been restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, as against Kwara state where the ban starts from 12 am to 6 pm.

The police announced the ban on movements through statements released on Friday, to prevent any act that could discredit the exercise in both states.

Explaining reasons for the development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, stated that the moves were part of the comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming off-cycle gubernatorial election and council poll scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

For Edo, the IGP banned security aides and escorts from accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

According to him, unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election, and the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles is strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.

The police boss mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, the aged, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.

Meanwhile, he has appealed to citizens to refrain from making prank calls to the control room and designated help numbers, highlighting that text messages are more effective for operational purposes.

“The designated election lines for inquiries and reporting are: DIG Election DIG Frank Mba, 07025000383, and AIG Election AIG Benneth Igwe, 09085000029, while the general control room numbers are 08077773721 and 08037646272. The already activated joint control room is manned by police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or incidents that may jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process or cause disorderliness in any part of the state.

While underscoring the need to adhere strictly to these directives, he noted that this will prevent undue interference and intimidation during the election.

“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to conduct themselves responsibly and in compliance with electoral laws, as any violations or attempts to disrupt the electoral process will be met with the full extent of the law”.

The IGP reaffirms the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to promoting a safe and democratic environment. Through collaborative efforts, we can guarantee that the forthcoming elections in Edo, specifically and in the future, are held fairly and peacefully.

In Kwara, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, said: “Armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots. We urge all residents to comply with this directive, and we emphasise that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.”