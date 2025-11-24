Police bans fireworks in Imo, Plateau

As the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near, the Police Commands in Imo and Plateau States have announced a ban on the sale, distribution and use of fireworks, including knockouts and other pyrotechnics.

The commands said the measure is necessary to prevent injuries, fires and avoidable disturbances associated with the festive season.

In a statement posted on X on yesterday, the Imo State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Okoye Henry, reiterated the force’s prohibition on fireworks across the state, warning that violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

The command stressed that the ban covers “the sale, distribution, and use of fireworks, knockouts, and all forms of pyrotechnics,” adding that enforcement teams have been deployed across the state.

“Anyone found selling, possessing, or using pyrotechnics, whether during public holidays, community events, or private celebrations, will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement said.

It added that regular patrols and targeted operations would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.

The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and report any illegal activities involving fireworks. He assured that robust security arrangements had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful Yuletide.

Similarly, the Plateau State Police Command has announced a state-wide ban on fireworks ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, the police said the decision was taken “in the interest of public safety and security,” noting that the use of knockouts often causes panic and disturbs public peace.

“The use of knockouts and fireworks has been known to create unnecessary panic, thereby disturbing public peace,” it said.

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, urged parents, guardians and religious leaders to caution their children and members against violating the order, stressing that compliance would help ensure a safe environment throughout the season.

Both commands reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and safety during the Yuletide period.