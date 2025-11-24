Police bans firecrackers in FCT ahead yuletide

Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, the FCT Police Command has cautioned residents against the sale and use of firecrackers as authorities move to prioritise public safety during the festive period.

The directive follows growing concerns among security officials about the circulation of explosives and pyrotechnics that could heighten risks for communities already contending with widespread security threats.

The ban targets the unchecked spread of devices that create panic, endanger vulnerable groups, and provide criminals with cover to carry out unlawful acts during a season marked by heavier public movement.

The command explained that firecrackers increase the likelihood of injuries and fires and disrupt public peace at a time when security agencies are expanding surveillance and community protection strategies across the territory.

In a statement issued by spokesperson Josephine Adeh, the police warned that the items pose hazards capable of triggering emergencies, adding that criminals often exploit the noise to mask their activities during crowded and festive nights.

Adeh said operatives have been directed to enforce the prohibition and prosecute offenders, urging residents to report anyone involved in selling or using the banned devices through dedicated emergency lines.

Police authorities noted that similar bans have been announced by commands in Imo and Plateau, underscoring a wider national effort to prevent fires, minimise injuries, and maintain order as Christmas and New Year celebrations draw closer.

The FCT Command encouraged communities to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, emphasising that adherence to the directive will help reduce risks and safeguard families throughout the Ember-months season.