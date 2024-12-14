24.1 C
Police bans firecrackers, imposes penalties in Abuja

As celebration for the Yuletide season intensified in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigerian Police has imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers, commonly referred to as knockouts, throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Abuja.

The police stated that the ban is implemented to ensure the safety of all residents and to protect lives and property throughout the festive season.

FCT police commissioner, Olatunji Disu, who announced the ban, noted that the use of these items can lead to unnecessary panic and anxiety within the community, Adeh stated.

Disu, in a statement released by the Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Saturday, noted that the risk and losses attached to the firecrackers were enormous.

“Additionally, they present significant risks, including fire hazards and other preventable incidents,” he added.

According to him, violators, including sellers and users of firecrackers and fireworks, will be subject to arrest and prosecution under the law.

Community leaders and residents are encouraged to raise awareness about the potential dangers associated with these items.

