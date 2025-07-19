Police ban rally for Obi’s birthday across Kaduna metropolis

The Kaduna Police Command has issued a strict ban on a proposed rally organised to mark the birthday of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, across the Kaduna metropolis.

Authorities warned that any individual or group that attempts to defy the directive and proceed with the celebration will face legal consequences.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, credible intelligence revealed that criminal elements were planning to hijack the rally to instigate violence and disrupt public order.

The police emphasised that all political gatherings and events with political implications remain suspended until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially authorises the resumption of such activities.

The command also pointed out that the planned rally coincides with scheduled party primaries ahead of an upcoming bye-election, warning that any clash of activities could heighten tensions and spark conflict in areas already designated for political events.

“Some political parties have duly notified the command of their primaries, and any additional gathering on the same day, especially one with political overtones, could lead to confusion, disruption, and possible violence,” DSP Hassan stated.

While acknowledging the constitutional rights of citizens to freely associate and express themselves, the police underscored the need to prioritise public safety and peace.

The command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state and urged all citizens to comply with the directive to avoid facing the full weight of the law.