Police assures Ogun residents adequate security ahead 2025 sports festival

As the Ogun State Government prepares to host the National Sports Festival, the state’s Police Command has assured residents and visitors of the law enforcement agency’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and security throughout the event.

To this effect, the command has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas, and identified hotspots to ensure safety across all states.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, it was disclosed that these proactive measures are part of the agency’s effort to curb traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during the sports fiesta, which is scheduled to be held on 18th May 2025.

According to the statement, “The Ogun State Police Command has assured residents of top-notch security as the state plays host to the 22nd National Sports Festival, ‘Gateway Games Ogun 2024”.

“Ogun State received the” Torch of Unity” of the National Sports Festival on Thursday, 16th May 2025, ahead of the commencement of the festival in the capital city of Abeokuta on Sunday, 18th May 2025.

“The Command is committed to providing a safe environment for visitors and residents alike, as a robust security architecture has been put in place across the state. The deployment of conventional police, tactical teams, and assets aims to ensure a peaceful and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators who will grace the occasion,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, the state police Commissioner, Lanre Ogunlowo, reiterated the command’s commitment to always prioritizing the security of Ogun residents, visitors, and also assured a hitch-free festival.