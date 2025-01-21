Police arrests young drug peddler in Borno

The Borno Police Command has recorded another success in its fight against drug-related crimes and social vices with the arrest of a 17 years old suspect, Hassan Mohammed which led to the recovery of 153 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The arrest was made following a raid in the Bulabulin area of Maiduguri.

Providing details of the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said, “The Command conducted a raid operation in the Bulabulin area, where one Hassan Mohammed, male, of Bulabulin Monday Market, Maiduguri, was apprehended in possession of one hundred and fifty-three (153) wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

According to the PPRO, the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. “The suspect will be charged to court after preliminary investigation,” Daso confirmed.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, commended the efforts of the operatives involved in the raid and reiterated the Command’s dedication to tackling criminal activities in Borno State.

The Command also issued a strong appeal to parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards closely to prevent their involvement in illicit activities.

“We call on members of the public, especially parents and guardians, to be watchful of their children and report any suspicious activities to the police,” Daso added.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies as the Borno State Police Command intensifies efforts to ensure the safety and security of all.