Police arrests Yobe APC secretary over food vendor’s murder

The Yobe Police Command has apprehended a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulmumini Garba, over the murder of a 45-year-old food vendor, Falmata Abubakar, in the state.

Garba, who is also the secretary for the party in Karasuwa Local Government Area and the Gashua vegetables market, was apprehended by the police to ensure strict adherence to law and order in the state.

The 60-year-old politician’s arrest was confirmed by the Yobe police Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

Abdulkarim assured Nigerians that Garba’s position would not shield him from investigation or arrest following the heinous crime he committed.

“Following diligent investigation and sustained intelligence efforts, operatives from Bade Division apprehended Abdulmumini Garba in connection with the death of Falmata Abubakar, aged 45.”

Moreover, investigations revealed that Garba transported the victim in his vehicle, during which an argument erupted over her request for financial assistance to support her small business.

“The altercation tragically resulted in her death inside the vehicle,” the police statement noted. “Realizing that she had died, the suspect disposed of the body in a nearby bush around 10:00 pm, the very spot where it was later discovered.”

The incident reportedly occurred near the Federal University, Gashua, in Karasuwa Local Government Area, and the victim, Falmata Abubakar, hailed from Abasha, Sarkin Hausawa Ward, Gashua, and was known in the community as a hardworking vendor.

Upon the arrest of the suspects, State Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Ado commended the Bade Division officers for their professionalism, emphasizing that “justice will be served, and no one is above the law, regardless of political affiliation or social status.”