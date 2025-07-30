Police arrests woman over pregnant nurse murder in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Somtochukwu Nwafor, in connection with the murder of a pregnant nurse, whose mutilated body was discovered in a soakaway pit in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest followed intelligence provided by members of Umueri village, who assisted police operatives in tracing the suspect.

During interrogation, Nwafor confessed to being the girlfriend of the prime suspect, Chiemerie Elobisi, who remains at large.

According to police sources, the victim, a trained nurse, was lured to Elobisi’s residence under the pretext of seeking medical attention, where she was subsequently murdered and her body dismembered.

Nwafor told investigators that she was called in by her boyfriend to clean the bloodstains after the act and admitted that the body parts were sold to native doctors for ritual purposes.

Acting on the suspect’s confession, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) raided a shrine allegedly used in the sale of human body parts.

The shrine, owned by a native doctor identified as Nwafor Ofornwatadile from Itima Amawa village in Ogbunike, was found to contain several suspected human body parts wrapped in nylon bags.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, stated on Wednesday that the police have intensified efforts to apprehend the porime suspect and other suspected accomplices.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as inhumane, criminal, and an affront to public morality and the sanctity of life,” Ikenga said.

“He urged anyone with useful information to come forward and assured that the identity of informants will be fully protected,” he added.

Meanwhile, the recovered human remains have been sent for forensic examination, while the arrested suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.