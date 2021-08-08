Police arrests woman after pouring hot water on husband’s side-chick

The Police Divisional Station in Agbado, under Ogun State Police Command, has arrested a woman, Joy Sunday, for pouring hot water on another woman she suspected of having romantic affairs with her husband whose name was kept away from the media due to sensitivity of the matter.

Sunday, mother of two, according to police, was arrested after reports of how she attacked the other woman with hot water during a vigil at a Church, Spring of Life Global Ministry, got to the divisional station in Agbado axis of Ogun state and that the crime of the victim was that the mother of two suspected her of sleeping with her husband.

The commander’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the victim was admitted at a hospital near where the incident had occurred and that 37 years old Sunday would remain with police for further investigation.

Through a statement released by the command through its spokesperson, the police explained that the suspect was arrested after the victim’s older sister, Kelechi Samuel, reported the incident before Agbado Divisional Headquarters where the arrest of the woman was carried out immediately.

From the police’s statement, the victim indicated that the suspect had been accusing her of sleeping with her husband and that all efforts to convince her proved abortive.

The police statement said: “the sister of the victim reported that they went for vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry situated at Giwa area of Agbado with her younger sister. The suspect came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face, thereby causing her grievous harm.

“The sister of the victim alleged further that the suspect stabbed her on left hand while trying to hold her”.

“On that fateful day, while they were in the church, the suspect came as usual and started raining curses on her.

“But, as she tried to walk away from her, the victim tore her cloth in the process of pulling her back and it was that annoyance that made the suspect to go home to boil water, which she brought back to the church and poured it on the victim’s face.

“When asked whether or not she was dating the suspect’s husband, the victim said she can swear with anything that there is nothing between them,“ statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ogun state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Edward Ajogun, directed that the case be properly followed up and the matter should be charged to court once investigation is completed.

