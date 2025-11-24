Police arrests vigilante commander, herdsman over Benue pastor’s murder

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have arrested three suspects linked to the recent deadly attack on Anwule community in Ohimini Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of several people, including a pastor.

The suspects, Isah Peter and Moses Peter from Agatu LGA, and a Fulani herdsman, were apprehended following weeks of investigation.

Isah, who serves as the acting commander of the Eguma community vigilante group, is accused of using a community-owned firearm to carry out the attack.

After his arrest, 22-year-old Isah reportedly stated that he acted under the orders of a man known only as ‘Pepper,’ who allegedly supplied the weapon used in the attack, and also admitted to participating in several violent incidents along the Otukpo–Oweto highway.

For months, that highway has been a danger zone for travellers, forcing many residents to limit movement to daylight hours or rely on police-escorted convoys for safety.

Meanwhile, human rights advocate Meddy Olotu have criticised the unfolding revelations, warning that community outfits had strayed from their mandates.

“It is alarming that those empowered to defend the people have become instruments of terror,” he said, urging a comprehensive investigation to restore public confidence.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed that more suspects are being tracked, emphasising that the criminal network behind the attacks will be fully dismantled as the investigation widens.