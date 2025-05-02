Police arrests VeryDarkMan for protesting against GTB tariff

Popular human rights activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has been arrested by officers of the Nigerian Police Force for criticizing Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorized debits from his mother’s account.

The arrest, which occurred at his residence in Abuja, was confirmed by his legal counsel, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, who stated that GTBank was behind the petition that led to the influencer’s apprehension.

According to Adeyanju, the issue arose from a series of unexplained deductions from VeryDarkMan’s mother’s account, allegedly labeled as loan repayments for loans she insists she never took.

“My client, VeryDarkMan, was arrested today in Abuja by the Nigerian police. His only offence was speaking out about suspicious and repeated debits from his mother’s GTBank account for loans she never took,” Adeyanju said.

Recall, VeryDarkMan had shared a video on his social media platforms detailing his grievances against the bank. The video quickly went viral, drawing public attention and mixed reactions. While some applauded VeryDarkMan for speaking up, others questioned the appropriateness of airing the matter publicly.

Earlier today VDM posted on his social media account that he and his mother had visited a GTBank branch in Abuja to demand clarity and obtain a copy of her account statement.

“Myself and my mom just arrived at GTBank to get an explanation for the constant debit from her account by GTBank in the name of loan repayments that she never took,” he wrote.

“So far, in this year alone, there have been more than seven debits on loan repayments. GTBank staff are cooperating, hopefully, we’ll know why they keep doing this.”

As of press time, neither GTBank nor the Nigerian Police Force has issued an official statement regarding the arrest. Legal representatives for VeryDarkMan are reportedly working to secure his release.

This incident adds to a growing list of controversies involving Nigerian banks and customer complaints over unexplained charges—a matter that continues to fuel public debate on transparency and consumer rights within the country’s financial sector.