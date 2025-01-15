Police arrests two men over fake transfers in Osun

The Osun Police Command has apprehended two young men, Adebayo Adesanya and Olansile Abdullateef, for allegedly using fake bank transfers to defraud a boutique owner after purchasing clothes worth #160,000 in the Ede local government.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza with registration number Lagos BDG 710 H, four bags of foreign rice, twelve tubers of yam, a bunch of bananas, three Opay ATM cards, and some local charms.

After the arrest, the police disclosed that investigations revealed the suspects used an opay Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to generate a fake transfer tricking the shop owner into releasing the goods.

The Police Commissioner, Muhammad Umar Abba added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed that they often used fake transfer alerts to deceive their victims, particularly traders.

Investigations reveal that the recovered items were obtained through similar fraudulent activities.

In another development, the police arrested two suspected fraudsters, 54 years old Olalere Gbenga and 37 years old Muftau Balogun, following a tip-off from the Local Hunters Group in the Oke Ayepe area of Osogbo.

The suspects, who are habitual fraudsters, were apprehended after attempting to purchase bags of rice with fake bank transfer alerts.

During investigation, the police recovered three bags of rice and Gbenga and Balogun had been sentenced to 2 months imprisonment for similar offences.

After their release, they returned to the same fraudulent activities impersonating DSS officials and other security operatives to swindle their victims.

According to the police, both sets of suspects have confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Osun Police Command has urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities, emphasizing its commitment to cracking down on fraud and ensuring justice for victims.