Police arrests two young men for vandalizing Lagos bridges

The Lagos Police Command through the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had arrested two young men, Abdullateef Abdulrahim and Aliyu Lawan for vandalizing an overhead bridge and recovered a pile of already cut railings and a hacksaw in Ojo axis of the state.

The arrested suspects, who are 22 years and 16 years respectively were said to have apprehended at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.



Confirming the arrest on Friday, through a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in Lagos, the Commander, RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that they had in response to credible intelligence on crime in the area directed an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.



On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further investigations.

He said that to detect and crush the criminal network behind the incessant destruction of these infrastructure and their eventual prosecution.

