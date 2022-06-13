Police arrests two traffic robbers terrorizing motorists in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two traffic robbers, Kareem Ahmed and Afo Emma for terrorizing and dispossessing motorists of their belongings around Ketu/Ojota axis of Lagos State.

The arrested suspects, who are said to be 26 years and 24 years respectively were said to have been found with five stolen android phones, a jack knife, a cutlass, a mask and weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects are currently assisting the Police in an ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other criminal elements in the axis.

As disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, the arrest was said to have been followed by repeated complaints from motorists on the activities of these miscreants along the axis.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Abiodun Alabi fdc, has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots in the state.

He further urged that all hands should be on deck to ensure that all miscreants in these areas are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

