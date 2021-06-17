Police arrests two traffic robbers during operations in Lagos

No fewer than two suspected traffic robbers were said to have been arrested by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command along Ikorodu Road, area of the state.

The two suspects apprehended by the law enforcement agency and placed under detention were: Tunde Ramoni, m, 21, and Adepoju Samuel, m, 34.

Confirming their arrest, the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during robbery operations, on 15th June, 2021.

The CP stated that Ramoni, who hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, was arrested at Ojota, while Samuel who hails Ogbomosho, Oyo State, was caught in the act while robbing a motorist with an unregistered motorcycle (Okada) around Tipper area, Ketu, Lagos State.

According to the CP, investigation revealed that Ramoni was once arrested with a gang of ‘Pick Pocketers’ in 2019 and was convicted to 6 months imprisonment.

The commissioner, who dropped the hint on Thursday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, added that police operatives attached to Apapa Division of the Lgos State Police Command, on Wednesday 16th June, 2021, arrested a 26-year-old man, identified as Ibrahim Abidun in possession of two locally made pistols.

He listed items recovered in possession of Abiodun to include two (2) live cartridges, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The CP stated that their arrest was made easy after the command sets machinery to go after traffic robbers that harass and rob innocent Lagosians in the traffic.

Odumosu further ordered that all the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for a thorough investigation of the case and possible prosecution.

While reiterating the command’s zero tolerance for crimes and social vices in the state, the commissioner charged ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical Commanders to redouble their efforts in securing public space across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

