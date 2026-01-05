Police arrests two suspects link to Rivers youth murder

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the remains of a man reported missing in November, with two suspects currently in custody as investigations into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance continue.

Police said the victim, Sampson Worianime, had been declared missing after leaving his home for an assignment involving land measurement, a trip from which he never returned, prompting concerns from family members and the community.

According to command, the suspects, both from Aleto Community in Eleme Local Government Area, have made confessional statements linking them to the crime, while further efforts are ongoing to track down other persons believed to be involved.

The development was disclosed on Monday in Port Harcourt by the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who said Worianime was reported missing on November 11, 2025, after accompanying youths from Ogbogbo Community in Okrika to measure land at their old settlement.

According to Iringe-Koko, investigations commenced after a petition from the victim’s mother, leading operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to deploy intelligence-driven strategies that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, identified as Igwe Alex, 26, and John Mikel, 24.

She said the suspects admitted abducting two youths from Okrika, adding that while one escaped, Worianime was killed and his body disposed of in a nearby river, after which the suspects led operatives to a shallow grave where the remains were recovered.

“The Rivers State Police Command has made significant progress in the investigation into the disappearance of Sampson Worianime,” Iringe-Koko said, adding that the suspects remain in custody as efforts continue to apprehend other accomplices.

Iringe-Koko further said the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered a comprehensive investigation to ensure all those responsible are prosecuted, assuring residents of the command’s commitment to justice and urging the public to assist with useful information.