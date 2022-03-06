Police arrests two suspects link to missing lady inside BRT

The Lagos State Police has arrested two suspects surrounding the disappearance of a 22 year lady, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, who got missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos.

In a Press Release by the Lagos State Command Public Relation Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on March 5th, 2022, stated that, Oluwabamise boarded a BRT bus in Lagos, from Chevron bus stop, Lekki, heading to Oshodi on the 26th February, 2022 at about 1900hrs, has then gone missing.

The victim, Oluwabamise, hails from Moba Local Government Area (L.G.A), in Ekiti State. She is about 5 feet tall with some inches, dark in complexion and she speaks Yoruba including English languages fluently.

The Police had taken immediate action on investigating the circumstances surrounding Oluwabamise disappearance, immediately it was reported to their station.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Abiodun Alabi, has however directed the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti, Lagos, to take over the case, to ensure a speedy and diligent investigation.

According to the Commissioner, two suspects surrounding the missing 22 year lady, Oluwabamise, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police, in the course of ongoing investigation.

He added that, the suspects are currently helping in the investigation, which would lead the Police to get to the root of the victim’s disappearance.

The Commissioner, Alabi, assured the that the victim’s family that the Police detectives will continue to work assiduously to find the missing lady and bring her abductors to justice.

He added that the Police Command wishes to appeal to anyone with useful information that could help in their investigation, should quickly bring it to their notice for the Police to take necessary actions.

Also that, despite the incident of the missing lady, Oluwabamise, the Police Command is committed to protecting lives and properties of all residents of the State frequently.

