Police arrests two suspects link to missing lady inside BRT

The Nigerian Police has arrested two suspects linked to the disappearance of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, who got missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State.

Although, the Force did not release the identities of the two suspects under its detention, the police disclosed that they were currently been questioned on the whereabouts of the lady barely a week after boarding the bus that left Lekki for Oshodi terminus.

Aside from the two, the Lagos Command of the Police, hinted that investigations were currently being expanded to fasten the rescue of Oluwabamise from her abductors and arrest everyone linked to the crime for prosecution in accordance with the country’s law.

Through a statement released on Sunday by the Lagos police command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, hinted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti to take over the case.

Ajisebutu, meanwhile, appealed to residents of Lagos that have vital information on the whereabouts of the fashion designer to contact the command through any of the police stations in the state.