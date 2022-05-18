Police arrests two suspected kidnappers terrorizing Anambra communities

The Anambra Police Command has arrested two kidnap suspects Chukwudere Eze and Raphael Obas for allegedly being involved in the abduction of a 32 years old resident, Ijideofor Attama, and terrorizing communities in the state.

Attama, from Igboetiti area of Enugu, was said to have been reportedly kidnapped while moving in his Rava 4 jeep along Okigwe Road on May 14 but luckily escaped from the criminals’ den on May 17.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the suspects, Eze and Obasi, were arrested on the same day the victim escaped following a discreet investigation by the command on the matter.

He said that the command’s operatives recovered a Toyota Sienna that was used by the five-member kidnap gang at the time they abducted their victim.

Ikenga, in a statement released on Wednesday and made available to newsmen, stated that the victim reportedly escaped from his assailants at the time they were demanding N10 million ransom from his family.

He further explained that the arrest of Eze and Obasi, aged 30 and 40, respectively, were made possible, following the victim’s successful escape from captivity.

Meanwhile, the PPRO also stated that in a similar operation, the command had recovered some vehicles allegedly abandoned by hoodlums, who escaped from a gun battle with a vigilance group on May 16 along Ifite Road, Awka.

Ikenga said that unfortunately, during the encounter, four vigilante operatives sustained serious wounds and that recovered vehicles include: a brown Lexus Jeep, a black Toyota Corolla, with no registration number, and a brown Mercedes Benz, with Reg. No. AA 274 EYF.

Other recovered items include: one automatic Pump Action gun, 30 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, six live cartridges, and one live SMG ammunition.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has restated the command’s unwavering commitment to the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He further urged the residents to cooperate with the force, especially in providing timely and relevant information to the police and other law enforcement agencies, toward crime reduction in the state.

