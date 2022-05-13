Police arrests two Sokoto students for lynching female colleague

No fewer than two students of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto have been arrested by State police Command for allegedly conspiring with others to beat and set ablaze a female colleague, Deborah Samuel, over her comments on Islamic injunctions.

The two students were said to have been apprehended by the police after recovering the burnt ashes of Deborah, a 200 level student of the Department of Early Childhood Education in the college.

As gathered, the victim was accused of blasphemy against Muhammad, a Muslim prophet, in a voice note she sent on her class WhatsApp group.

A statement by Sanusi Abubakar, the police public relations officer in the state, said other suspects caught in the viral video on Twitter would soon be arrested for his actions in the circumstances surrounding the death of the student.

Abubakar narrated that investigations revealed that the male students allegedly removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the body as well as building.”

He said the school had been closed down and men of the force deployed to provide security at the school premises, to avert further breakdown of law and order in the state

While disclosing that normalcy has returned, the spokesman added that the state commissioner of police, Kamaldeen Okunlola, appealed to residents to maintain peace and go about their lawful activities. He said the situation is under control.

According to the statement, at about 0900hrs, a distress call was received from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, stating that students were rioting over one female student named Deborah Samuel, a level two student, who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW). students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building.

“The students banded together with miscreants and barricaded the Sokoto/Jega road. And upon receiving the information, the DC Operations led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders in the state to the school where the road was cleared and the situation was brought under control. Two students were arrested in connection with the crime committed”.

