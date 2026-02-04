Police arrests two robbers terrorizing Lagos residents

The Lagos Police Command has apprehended two suspected armed robbers and recovered arms during separate intelligence-led operations in Ajegunle and Ojo areas of the state.

The two suspects nabbed by the police, 29-year-old Wasiu Shonibare and 27-year-old Waheed Orelope, were found in possession of arms by the tactical squad deployed by the Command to tackle crime across Lagos.

As gathered, while Orelope was arrested with one locally made pistol and two live cartridges, Shonibare was found possessing one locally made pistol that was allegedly used to terrorize residents.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, who confirmed the arrest, reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to proactive policing and the protection of lives and property across Lagos State.

Jimoh, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, attributed the arrest to intelligence gathering.

According to the statement, in Ajegunle, credible intelligence was received on the activities of suspected hoodlums who allegedly operate with commercial motorcycles while armed with dangerous weapons to dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of their belongings.

“Acting swiftly on the information, operatives of the Command Tactical Team, Thunder Blast, were deployed to the area and successfully arrested one Waheed Orelope, male, aged 27 years. During preliminary investigation, one (1) locally made pistol and two (2) live cartridges were recovered.

“Similarly, based on credible intelligence that some hoodlums had taken over the Iyana Iba Under Bridge area, Ojo, posing a threat to commuters and residents, the Surveillance Team of the Ojo Division was immediately deployed to the location. The operation led to the arrest of one Wasiu Shonibare, male, aged 29 years. One (1) locally made pistol was recovered from the suspect.

“The two (2) suspects have been taken into custody, while investigations are ongoing to ascertain their level of involvement and to identify other members of the criminal gang. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses”.