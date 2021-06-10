Police arrests two robbers after attacking church in Ogun

The Nigerian Police, Ogun Command have placed no fewer than two suspected robbers under detention over their alleged involvement in a robbery attack on a branch of the Re­deemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the state.

It was gathered that one of the suspects identified as Fidelis Francis, 28 is a resident at Udem in Cross River State while his accomplice, Lukman Jimoh (40) is a resident in Akure, Ondo State.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Po­lice Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on June 7, 2021.

Oyeyemi, in a statement disclosed yesterday, explained that the suspects’ arrest was sequel to a distress call received by the DPO, Sagamu Divisional Headquarters at about 2 a.m. that a branch of Redeemed Christian Church Of God located at GRA, Sagamu was under attack by suspected robbers.

The PPRO noted that the call made the DPO mobilize his men and the local vigilante men to the scene, but found that the robbers had escaped through the fence before their arrival.

He said, “While combing the sur­rounding bush, the police­men sighted a Lexus Saloon car with registration number KJA 469 EP, parked at a get-away position not too far away from the church.

“The operatives who sus­pected that the vehicle might have been parked by the sus­pects, mounted surveillance in the area, waiting for who would be coming for the vehi­cle at that odd hour.

“After waiting patiently for about five hours, the two came, and while trying to move the vehicle away, the policemen swooped on them and got them apprehended.”

Oyeyemi added, “On searching the vehicle, two iron bars sim­ilar to the ones recovered at the scene of the crime were recovered from the car. “This further increased their suspicion and the two men were taken to the church, where the CCTV footage was played and the two suspects were seen in the footage as they were breaking into the church.

“Having seen the video ev­idence, the two suspects were left with no alternative than to confessed to the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commis­sioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who com­mended the display of pro­fessionalism by his men has directed an in-depth investi­gation into the case, after which, he said, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.

