Police arrests two Ogun factory workers for killing Chinese man

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two factory workers in WH Great Resource for allegedly killing a Chinese national, Chen Wang, in Ogun State.

The two factory workers, 25years old Yunusa Abdullahi, who is a Borno State indigene; and 20years old lady, Peace Danlami, an indigene of Taraba, were apprehended six months after they perpetrated the act and left the state for Jos, Plateau State.

It was learnt that both suspects, who were said to be lovers, had allegedly stabbed the Chinese expert on his chest.

Arrest of the two suspects were confirmed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Adejobi noted that both suspects were apprehended in Jos yesterday, marking a significant lead to ascertain reasons for the act and unravel identity of others that may be involved in the act that occurred barely six months before their arrest following the discovery of Wang’s lifeless within his office premises.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force has successfully arrested two suspects in connection with the heinous murder of a Chinese national, Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource., Ogere, Ogun State, following a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-driven operation.

“The incident, which occurred on January 12, 2025, drew immediate attention when the Ogun State Police Command received a distress call regarding the discovery of Wang’s lifeless body within his office premises. Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased had suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest.

“In line with the strategic policing mandate of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) was promptly mobilized to provide high-level operational and technological support to the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran.

“Investigations uncovered that two factory workers suspected to be in a romantic relationship took advantage of reduced staffing on the day of the incident.

“While on overtime duty, they allegedly disabled the company’s security system, unlawfully accessed Wang’s office and committed the fatal attack. They subsequently stole the keys to his residence, which they later burgled before fleeing the state with stolen cash.

“Following weeks of technical surveillance and tactical coordination, operatives of the Force Headquarters, working closely with SCID detectives, tracked and apprehended the suspects identified as Yunusa Abdullahi (male, 25, Borno State) and Peace Keno Danlami (female, 20, Taraba State) on July 14, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State, where they had been hiding under false identities.

“The swift deployment of digital forensics, biometric analysis, and human intelligence by the Nigeria Police played a decisive role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The Inspector General of Police commends the Ogun State Police Command, the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, and all officers involved in the operation for their diligence, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice.

“He further reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding all residents, citizens and foreign nationals alike, through proactive policing and precision-led investigations.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations”.