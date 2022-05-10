Police arrests two motorcycle robbers in Lagos

The Nigeria Police through its Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), has arrested two Motorcycle robbers and recovered a motorcycle at Ikoyi axis in Lagos State.

The two arrested suspects were: 25-years old Ayo Taiwo and 21-years old Jude Prince Ovat, while a third member of the gang, Daniel Chibuike, was said to have escaped the scene on sight of the law enforcement personnel.

They were said to have been apprehended after they dispossessed an unsuspecting motorcycle rider of his vehicle.

Before the robbery attempt, Ovat and Daniel were said to have boarded the motorcycle from Obalande to Parkview Estate, Ikoyi where Taiwo was waiting for them.

On arriving the destination, Daniel was said to have used a wheel spanner to attack the victim on the head before dispossessing him of his motorcycle.

However, residents around the area, who had witnessed the incident were said to have raised the alarm and drew the attention of the RRS officers on patrol, who quelled the robbery.

The Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, through a statement released on Tuesday, disclosed that during an interrogation with the suspects, they confessed to have stolen several motorcycles in similar manner and that they sold each stolen motorcycle for N150,000.

He disclosed that based on the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the suspects have been handed over to appropriate authorities for prosecution.

Hundeyin, also noted that all hands are on deck to arrest the fleeing suspect and other accomplices involved to ensure that they face the law squarely.

According the statement: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to transfer the suspects and exhibit to the CP’s Special Squad for further investigation that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing gang member, their possible criminal receiver(s); and eventually prosecution. “

