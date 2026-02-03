Police arrests two monarchs over Ebonyi killings

The police have arrested two monarchs and a community leader for investigations over the killings in Ebonyi State which has caused a feeling of upheaval in the area.

The traditional rulers: Onyaidam Bassey and Godfrey Oko-Obia alongside a community development centre chief, Anya Baron-Ogbonia, were arrested during a joint security operation in the area after which they were held in custody as investigations over the matter get ongoing, as informed by the security agency.

The Command said that the trio alongside seven others were said to be linked to a January 29 deadly incident which led to the killing of four residents in a land ownership tussle brawl involving Okporojor and Amasiri communities which led to the killing of four persons, three of them beheaded.

Police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, said, ”Yes, following the attack, the coordinator of Amasiri, two traditional rulers, and other individuals were arrested during a joint security operation.

“All suspects are currently in our custody, and investigations are ongoing. The command will not relent until everyone involved is brought to justice.

Residents in the community have called on Governor Francis Nwifuru’s intervention urging that those responsible for the violence be apprehended.