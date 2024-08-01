Police arrests two Lagosians, recovers arms amid hunger protest

Amid the hunger protest in Lagos, the State Police Command has arrested two suspects and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in the Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

The two suspects were identified as 42-year-old Sherrif Mustapha, and 28-year-old Suturat Lateef while one other suspect escaped after the law enforcement officers swooped on them.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Thursday through a statement released on his official social media handle.

Hundeyin explained that the tactical team responded to a call about armed men on Agoro Street, Mushin, around 1 am.

According to the statement: “This morning at about 1am, responding to a distress call about the presence of armed men on Agoro Street, Mushin, our tactical team based in Surulere swiftly moved in and arrested Sherrif Mustapha ‘m’ aged 42 and Suturat Lateef ‘f’ aged 28 while one other escaped.

“The suspects led the police to 1, Moshalashi Street, Mushin where the following were recovered: two AK 47 rifles, one K2 assault rifle, one Red Rufer rifle, three pump action rifles, two locally made single barrel pistols, five magazines, ⁠57 live cartridges and ⁠70 5.56 live ammunition.

“Also recovered by the police were 27 9mm ammunition, one expended 5.56 ammunition, one dagger, three walkie-talkies, and nine international passports.

“Investigation is ongoing! If you see something, say something. Security is everyone’s business!”