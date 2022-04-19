Police arrests two kidnappers, rescue victim during gun battle in Osun

As a measure to protect all citizens, the Osun Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers while attempting to flee with their victim at Ile-Ife axis of the state.

The gunmen were arrested after they were overpowered during a gun duel with the police that were deployed to prevent the abduction.

According to the Command, the kidnap victim, Muhammed Gembu, was rescued unhurt as a result of the foil of the abductors attempt and had reunited with his family.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, said that the suspects were arrested after kidnapping a man at a Fulani settlement in Ile-Ife.

Opalola, through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the foil kidnapped operation was part of the Command’s promise not to make the state a safe haven for criminals to hibernate.

She further promised that they would not rest on their oars in ensuring that criminals have no place to perpetrate their activities in the state.

“The fact of the case is that, on Sunday, at about 11.30am, a complainant made a report at ‘C’ Division, Aganhun, Ile-Ife, that some suspected kidnappers came to Fulani settlement, Erefe Area, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife, at about 12.15am and kidnapped one Muhammed Gembu”.

The police spokesperson disclosed that they had acted on an information given to them about the activities of the kidnappers which they immediately followed up, adding that detectives swung into action and arrested two suspects, after a gun duel, with one of them fatally wounded and another escaping.

According to her, the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt with the assistance of Fulani vigilante that accompanied the team to the community.

She further said that the arrested suspects would be charged in court after conclusion of investigation for prosecution, urging citizens of the state to always cooperate and give timely information that will assist the police to nip in the bud, any criminal act.

