Police arrests two kidnappers in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate said to have kidnapped one 25yrs-old Mariam Fagbohun in Ijoun axis of the state.

The suspects were said to have also killed the victim’s 50-years-old mother in the process of abducting her on August 21, in Ijoun, in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Fagbohun who runs a provision store and a beer parlor was abducted by a six-man kidnapping gang in the area when she was on her way home on the said date.

She was said to have raised alarm in the process of abducting her which attracted people closeby, including the victim’s mother, identified as Annah Fagbohun.

While the people around were trying to chase the abductors with the aim of rescuing her, the kidnappers were said to have shot into their midst and that the bullet hit the victim’s mother who died on the spot.

Confirming the suspects arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said that three single barrel guns, 12live cartridges and face mask were recovered from the arrested suspect.

Through a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the commissioner said that he had ordered massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang and that the arrested ones woul be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Egua Division, Kalejaiye Olarenwaju, led his men to the scene and with the collaboration of members of the Community, they were able to rescue the victim and apprehended one member of the gang by name Jimoh Fayemi a native of Omu-Odo in Ekiti State.

“Upon his arrest, the Commissioner of police, CP Edward Ajogun directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping section with a clear mandate that the rest members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.

“The team embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation which led to the arrest of another member of the gang in Ekiti State by name James Arowolo a 47 year old native of Obo-Ayegunle in Kwara State.

“On interrogation, the duo confessed to having been contracted by one man simply known as “Ade” and his friend known as ‘Doctor’ who live in the same neighborhood with the victim to come and swindle her of a huge sum of money. But having realized that the woman will not fall into their trap, they decided to kidnap her daughter and demand for ransom,” the statement said.